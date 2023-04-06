Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani pose with three adorable kids as they shoot for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Kashmir

All eyes are on Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as they are shooting for their upcoming romantic saga Satyaprem Ki Katha. The stars are currently in Kashmir enjoying the beautiful weather and views and also working hard to complete the schedule of the film. Both Kiara and Kartik have been sharing beautiful glimpses from their outdoor shoot and raising the excitement levels of the fans. Now we got our hands on a picture of the two that has been going viral.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani get snapped with their fans

Both Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani enjoy a major fan following and fans love to see them on the silver screen. Imagine if the fans get to see them live then wouldn’t that be great? While they were shooting in Kashmir, fans did not leave a chance to get clicked with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jodi. A picture of them posing with their fans is going viral on social media. Kiara looks lovely in a silver-coloured shiny grey puffer jacket that she wore over blue denim and brown knee-high boots. Kartik looked dapper in a black coat and check muffler and these two posed with three cute kids.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

With the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, fans are now expecting more out of Kartik Aaryan. Aaryan will next star in Shashanka Ghosh's thriller Freddy. It will release on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2. He will later feature with Kriti Sanon in a movie titled Shehzada which will hit the theatres in February next year. Afterward, he will feature alongside Kiara Advani in the romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She will soon be reuniting with her Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan for Satyaprem Ki Katha. She also wrapped up RC 15 with Ram Charan before her marriage.

