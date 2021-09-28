Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to release on March 25, 2022; Check out new motion poster

Tuesday brought good news for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani fans as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 locked its release date. Kartik took to social media to announce it with a new poster. Joining the league of several other filmmakers and actors, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also revealed its release date and booked March 2022 slot for themselves. The film is all set to hit the screens on March 25, 2022. The horror-comedy is the second part of the franchise that was kicked off by and Vidya Balan.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a spooky motion poster in which he is seen sitting on top of a palace's dome in all black avatar. Around Kartik, we can see birds flying in the new motion poster. Kartik wrote, "25th MARCH 2022 !!#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 At a theatre near you !!." The film also stars and Amar Upadhyay in pivotal roles and it has been shot in several locations. Kartik and Kiara will be seen as the lead in the horror-comedy that is helmed by Anees Bazmee.

Take a look:

Earlier, the film was scheduled to release on November 19, 2021. However, due to the COVID 19 pandemic and its second wave, the scheduled shoot of the film was affected. Hence, the release date was shuffled. A few weeks back, Kartik had taken to his social media handle to announce that he had wrapped up the climax sequences of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He shared a photo on social media of the clapboard and wrote, "Shot 162 One of the most challenging sequences i have shot for gets done !!#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Climax Whole week everyone's been at it and great team effort !!"

Apart from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik also has Freddy lined up with Alaya F. The film is also nearing its wrap and Kartik had announced it on social media handle. He will also be seen in Dhamaka. It is directed by Ram Madhvani.

Also Read|Kartik Aaryan wraps climax scene of 'one of the challenging sequences' for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; See POST