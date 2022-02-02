Kartik Aaryan and Kiara's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 POSTPONED to May 20, averts clash with Ram Charan & Jr NTR's RRR

On Wednesday, the makers of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 announced the new release date for their film. Now, the film will hit the screens on May 20, 2022. With this, it will avert a clash with SS Rajamouli's RRR that is scheduled to release on March 25. Recently, the makers of RRR also finalised their release date as the COVID 19 restrictions were reduced and many theatres were opened in several states. Now, makers of Kartik and Kiara starrer also have pushed the release date to avoid clash with RRR.

Kartik and Kiara starrer has been the talk of the town for a while now. The release date of the film has witnessed a couple of changes due to the COVID 19 pandemic. It was meant to hit the screens earlier in July 2020. However, due to the COVID 19 shutdown, the release date was pushed. Even the shooting schedules were pushed due to the pandemic and the actors' shuffled their working schedules as well. Now, with the recent restrictions going down, the makers have finalised the release date for May 20.

Have a look:

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, apart from Kartik and Kiara, the film also stars Tabu in a pivotal role. The film is helmed by Anees Bazmee and backed by T Series. It is a sequel to the previous Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer that came out back in 2007. The horror-comedy has been one of the most awaited films in Kartik's filmography. The film's poster previously featured Kartik in a quirky avatar and it generated a lot of interest among his fans. Kartik and Kiara also shot the film in the snow-capped hills in Manali.

