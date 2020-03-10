Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon dancing to ‘Balam Pichkari’ tunes in THIS video will give you perfect Holi vibes

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

As Kartik Aaryan is busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, this video of him grooving to the tunes of Balam Pichkari with Kriti Sanon will revive your festive spirit.

The festival of Holi has taken over the nation today and everyone around is indulged in the festive vibe. The entire day was filled with colours, water balloons and yummy delicacies. This was the scenario not only for the commoners but also for the celebrities as well. The B-town celebs were seen enjoying the most of this festival of colours in their own way. And as the sun has set for the day, the party is still on for everyone as it is time for dance and masti.

Amid the Holi celebration, we got our hands on Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s video of shaking a leg on and ’s popular Holi track ‘Balam Pichkari’ at a party. The video featured Kartik donning a white t-shirt with jeans as he burnt the dance floor by imitating Ranbir-Deepika’s steps from the song. Interestingly, Kartik and Kriti, who had won our hearts with their chemistry in 2019 release Luka Chuppi, gave perfect Holi vibes with their dance in this old video.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon dancing to Balam Pichkari:

Meanwhile, Kartik had a working Holi this year as he is busy shooting for Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He made the revelation as he shared a throwback picture of his Holi celebrations during his hostel days. The actor is currently shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow with Kiara Advani. To note, the movie happens to be the much talked about sequel of ’s 2007 release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Besides, he will also be seen in the much awaited Dostana 2 sequel with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya.

