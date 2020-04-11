Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon getting goofy in a BTS photo from Luka Chuppi are too cute to miss

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were seen together in Luka Chuppi. Recently, Kriti shared a behind-the-scenes goofy picture that is bound to make you nostalgic. Check it out.

In 2019, a film that brought together two of the Gen-Z stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon together was Luka Chuppi. The romantic comedy was about a couple who wanted to live together before marriage but things take a funny turn when their families get involved. While the film did extremely well at the box office, it was Kartik and Kriti's fun banter and chemistry that won hearts. On and off the screen, fans loved the two together and many wished to see them again.

Recently, during a Q & A session on Instagram, a fan asked Kriti to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Lukka Chuppi. The gorgeous star shared a cute throwback photo from the sets in which she is seen sitting with Kartik. In the picture, Kartik is seen striking a cool pose while Kriti is sitting behind him in the photo but is making a goofy expression and is teasing Kartik without letting him know. The cute photo surely reminds fans of the chemistry between the two from the 2019 romantic comedy.

Kriti shared the same on Instagram recently on being asked by a fan. Kartik and Kriti’s chemistry in the film was one of the major reasons for it to work. Fans loved Guddu and Rashmi together in the film and the music of the film was loved too. Meanwhile, on the work front, several times Kartik was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 before the lockdown and Kriti was working on her film titled Mimi. In the film, Kriti will be seen playing a surrogate mother. A photo of Kriti from the sets was leaked in which she was seen sitting in a park with a pregnant belly and it left the internet intrigued. Mimi is directed by Laxman Utekar and slated to release in 2020.

Check out Kartik and Kriti’s photo:

Credits :Instagram

