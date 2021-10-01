Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Shehzada' to go on floors this month; Reports

Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood currently. He has been shooting back to back. Recently, he completed the shoot of his two upcoming films—Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. And now reports are coming in that he is set to begin the shoot of his third film titled 'Shehzada'. Kriti Sanon will be seen in the lead role and as reported the shooting will begin this month itself. The lead actors are reuniting after their hit film Luka Chuppi.

The Times of India reported that the shooting of film will start in October in Mumbai itself. It will be directed by Rohit Dhawan. Kartik. It is worth mentioning here that the film is a remake of a Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead role. During the lockdown, ButtaBomma song had gone viral. Many celebrities had joined the trend and shared the videos on their social handle. It is a family drama that was released in 2020.

Coming back to the film Shehzada, it will be produced by the makers of ’s ‘Jersey’, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and S Radha Krishna. The report further mentions that Manisha Koirala can be seen and will play a role that was done by in the original film.

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in Adipurush co starring Prabhas, . The film release date is announced and she will be playing the role of Sita in the mythological drama. Kartik has Dhamaka also in his kitty. The trailer is already out.

