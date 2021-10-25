Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada goes on floors; See intriguing first glimpse HERE

Fans of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have been excited to know about their collaboration again in Rohit Dhawan's directorial, Shehzada. A few days back, Kartik and Kriti announced the film on social media and left everyone in awe. Now, the film's shoot has commenced today and Kartik took to social media to share an intriguing glimpse of his first day on the sets. Reportedly, the film, Shehzada, is a Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and will star Kartik in the lead.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik dropped a photo with the clapboard of the film. As he geared up for the first day of the shoot, Kartik dropped a glimpse of the royal and opulent set. In the photo, Kartik is seen holding the clapboard while standing with his back to the camera. The setting around him was all white and seemed quite royal and opulent. Sharing the photo, Kartik captioned it with a crown emoticon and wrote, "Shuru". He tagged his co-star Kriti along with the crew of the film.

Take a look:

The film is directed by Rohit Dhawan and is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill. The film is packed by great music and drama and the songs will be composed by Pritam. A few days back, the logo of the film along with the release date were unveiled by Kartik and Kriti on social media and it had left fans excited for them. Apart from Kartik and Kriti, the film will also star Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. It will release on November 4, 2022.

