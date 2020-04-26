Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all smiles in this BTS picture from the sets of Love Aaj Kal

Kartik Aaryan wins the internet sharing an adorable snap of himself and Sara Ali Khan from the sets of Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are definitely the most-talked-about duo in B-Town. From Sara Ali Khan's candid answer on wanting to date Kartik Aaryan to playing the cupid for them, dating rumours while filming for Love Aaj Kal to break-up hearsay soon after, followed by the news of revived friendship, the two actors have constantly been making the headlines in Page-3. Kartik Aaryan's sweet gestures and their social media PDA often made the fans go from nah to ahaan!

Even after the breakup rumours, the pair made several public appearances and promoted their film Love Aaj Kal together. Kartik and Sara seem to have ended their alleged relationship but there is no doubt about the fact that they are still great friends. Sources say that Kartik and Sara parted ways after Kartik became closer to Ananya Panday during the filming of Pati Patni Aur Woh. However, there seems to be no bad blood between the two alleged exes. Recently, Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared a BTS picture of himself and Sara Ali Khan from the sets of Love Aaj Kal.

Check out the picture:

The two actors look all smiles in the picture posted by Kartik Aaryan. Playing Zoe and Veer, Sara and Kartik not only won hearts with their onscreen performance but also with their chemistry and zeal during the promotional events, getting the nickname SarTik from their fans. The film hit the screens on Valentine's Day 2020 but Kartik still seems to be in his Love Aaj Kal hangover!

