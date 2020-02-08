Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have the perfect nickname for their better halves; Deets inside

Kartik Aaryan will be seen romancing his rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal.

Kartik Aaryan, who entertained the audience with Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh in 2019 is all set to amuse the audience with Love Aaj Kal. The actor’s romantic boy image has a double dose in the film as Raghu and Veer and it has piqued everyone’s curiosity. Kartik will be seen romancing his rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan and Arushi Sharma in the film. The two are currently busy promoting their film in full swing. They have been travelling to places leaving no stones turned.

In a recent media interview, Kartik and Sara were asked what nickname would they like to give to their girlfriend or boyfriend. On this, Kartik said that he would like to call his girlfriend as 'baby' and guess what even Sara had the same answer. She also said that she would like to call her boyfriend 'baby' and not 'shona'. She said that 'Hey Shona' is very patriarchy for her. For the uninitiated, and Rani Mukerji starrer Ta Ra Rum Pum had a song Hey Shona which featured Saif and Rani.

Talking about the movie Love Aaj Kal, it has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and is produced by famed filmmaker Dinesh Vijan. The movie also stars Randeep Hooda and is slated to be released on February 14, 2020 on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. The trailer and the songs are being loved by the audiences and Valentine's Day is going to be a treat for couples out there. Principal photography began in the first half of March 2019 and ended in July 2019.

