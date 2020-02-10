Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan sharing one plate in a BTS pic from Love Aaj Kal has fans rooting for ‘SarTik’

Love Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have fans excited about their first film together. Today, Kartik shared an adorable behind-the-scenes photo from the shoot days that has left netizens swooning over their friendship.

Fans of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are excited as their first film together, Love Aaj Kal is all set to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020. Ahead of that, Sara and Kartik have been on a spree of sharing photos from the shoot days that have added to the excitement of seeing the two on the big screen. While Sara and Kartik’s chemistry in the Love Aaj Kal trailer left fans impressed, their off-screen camaraderie is also the talk of the town.

On Monday, Kartik shared an adorable behind-the-scenes photo from Love Aaj Kal shoot that has fans gushing over Sara and his chemistry. In the photo, Kartik can be seen feeding Sara food from his hands and the two can be seen eating on the same plate. Seeing the adorable and mushy picture, fans couldn’t help but root for this reel life couple. Many users commented and praised the camaraderie between the two co-stars. Kartik can be seen smiling while making Sara have a bite.

Kartik, however, seems to have something else on his mind and his caption indicated the same. He wrote, “Kaafi dubli ho gayi ho Aao pehle jaisi sehat banayein.” (She’s lost a lot of weight. Let’s become healthy again.) Well, the adorable picture captured a sweet moment between the two co-stars and fans can’t stop raving about it.

Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal also stars Arushi Malhotra and Randeep Hooda. Kartik will be seen playing Veer and Raghu and Sara is playing Zoe. The trailer surely evoked a great response from fans who were excited about Sara and Kartik coming together for the first time. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal is a take of love in the present times and back in 1990. The songs Shayad, Haan Main Galat and Meherama are doing well on the charts. Love Aaj Kal is all set to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

