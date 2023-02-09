Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan spotted chatting together in VIRAL PICS; Fans react

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan collaborated with Kartik Aaryan in the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal, directed by Imtiaz Ali. While the film failed to perform well at the box office, the actors’ on-screen chemistry was loved by many fans. Kartik and Sara were rumoured to be dating each other for a brief period of time during the filming of Love Aaj Kal. They reportedly parted ways shortly after the film’s release. Now, a few pictures that are going viral on social media show Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan chatting and smiling at each other. Scroll down to find out how fans reacted!

The pictures that have surfaced on social media show Kartik and Sara chatting with each other. Sara is seen smiling brightly as she talks to Kartik. While the Freddy actor is seen in a blue and white checkered shirt and sunglasses, Sara is seen wearing a loose white crop top over a black bralette, paired with black tights. Sara’s hair is tied back in a ponytail. While many fans wanted to know where the pictures were from, others reacted to seeing Sara and Kartik in one frame after a long time.

Fans react to Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s pictures

Needless to say, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s pictures sent their fans into a frenzy. While one fan wrote, “After so many days they are looking still the same,” another Instagram user commented, “Feeling like nothing has changed totally getting the old vibe from them.” Meanwhile, a third fan wrote, “Sartik feels like I m in 2019.” Take a look at the pictures below!