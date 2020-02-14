Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal falls prey to TamilRockers, full HD movie leaked online

Love Aaj Kal suffered the same fate as Bollywood as well as some major South Indian films in the past as the full movie got leaked online by TamilRockers.

Barely anyone escapes the TamilRockers. The notorious piracy website was at it again as Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal was leaked online within hours of its release. The Imtiaz Ali directorial released on 14 February and from the looks of it has performed decently at the box office in the first half of the day. However, it also fell prey to TamilRockers who are well known to leak big budget films within hours of its release.

Love Aaj Kal suffered the same fate as Bollywood as well as some major South Indian films in the past. Mohit Suri directorial Malang starring , , Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu, which released last week was also not safe as it was leaked online by Tamilrockers.

As per reports, the films are available on torrent websites and in high definition. Earlier big films such as Street Dancer 3D, Panga, and Chhapaak were also released by the piracy website. The leak is likely to affect the box office collection for Love Aaj Kal considering the decent reviews it has been getting.

While many audiences are loving Imtiaz Ali's film, some fans are extremely disappointed by Kartik and Sara's film. Will you be watching Love Aaj Kal this weekend? Or will you give it a miss? Let us know in the comments below.

