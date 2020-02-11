Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's dreamy dance on the sets of Dance Plus 5 sends the fans into a frenzy

Recently, Kartik and Sara were spotted on the sets of Dance Plus season 5. Sara looked stunning in a metallic coloured dress and Kartik looked uber cool in a green jacket paired with black pants.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have been creating a strong buzz since the announcement of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal was made. The two had set the internet on fire with their on and off dating rumours. Since the trailer of Love Aaj Kal released, fans are going gaga over Kartik and Sara's sizzling chemistry and are eagerly waiting to watch the two on the big screen. Currently, Kartik and Sara are busy promoting their movie in full swing. The two have been travelling to places for the promotions.

Recently, Kartik and Sara were spotted on the sets of Dance Plus season 5. Sara looked stunning in a metallic coloured dress and had curled up her hair. On the other hand, Kartik looked uber cool in a green jacket paired with black pants and white shoes. The two had a gala time with the judges, mentors and the contestants of the show. A video of Kartik and Sara dancing on a romantic song on the stage of Dance Plus 5 has gone viral on social media. The two look completely engrossed in each other and dance to the tunes of the recently released song Mehrama from their film. While Kartik and Sara groove romantically on the song, we can hear the audiences going crazy over this new jodi.

Check out Sara and Kartik's dance here:

Love Aaj Kal also features Arushi Sharma and Randeep Hooda. The film is another part in the series of Love Aaj Kal that starred and . Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal has been shot in New Delhi and Rajasthan. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Reliance Entertainment. It will release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

