Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri to star in Anurag Basu’s next romantic film? Bhushan Kumar spills the beans

Triptii Dimri became the national crush of the country after she played 'Bhabi 2' in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal with Ranbir Kapoor. Kartik Aaryan, on the other side, has been ruling the box office with back-to-back hits.

The two stars are soon to take over the big screen with the release of their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But that’s not it. Indian film and music producer, Bhushan Kumar recently hinted at the duo featuring in an undisclosed romantic movie which will be helmed by Anurag Basu. Read on!

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri to star in Anurag Basu’s next

While interacting with the Zoom about his latest release, Bhushan Kumar, who collaborated with Triptii Dimri in Animal spilled the beans about his next movie that stars the actress opposite Kartik Aaryan.

There have been rumors that the trio was to join hands in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3. Clearing the air around it, Kumar stated that they are not making Aashiqui right now. However, the team is working on another movie which is expected to hit floors in July. "It'll be directed by Anurag Basu," the producer confirmed.

Sharing more details about it, Bhushan Kumar added, “The name ‘Aashiqui’ is not there for this film. When we were making Aashiqui 3, it was not working out. So, now we are making another romantic movie which Anurag dada is directing. Kartik and Triptii are a part of it.”

After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the makers are all set to release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 led by Triptii and Kartik. The team is currently on the final leg of production of the horror comedy film that also stars Tabu, Madhuri Dixit, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra. Director Anees Bazmee, the movie is expected to be released by Diwali 2024.

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s work front

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star is all set to release his first film of 2024 titled Chandu Champion. Directed by Kabir Khan, the biographical sports drama film tells the life and struggles of India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar.

After doing supporting characters, Triptii Dimri got her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu. She was then seen in Bulbbul, followed by Qala and Animal. Next up, she will be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Bad Newz.

