Kartik Aaryan announces he tests negative for COVID 19 with a selfie; Says '14 din ka vanvaas khatam'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan has announced that he tested negative for COVID 19 after quarantining at home for 14 days. Kartik had tested positive for COVID 19 on March 22, 2021, and was quarantined at home post it. On Sunday, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star had shared a post where he revealed that he was waiting for his test results. And now, on Monday, he informed his fans that he is all set to be back to work as he tested negative for the Coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Kartik wrote, "Negative Heavy 14 din ka vanvaas khatam Back to work." As soon as the actor announced his negative test report, fans began rejoicing in the comments. Many wished him the best and asked him to take care henceforth. Kartik was shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and when he tested positive for COVID 19. Following this, the shoot also was halted for a bit and his co-star Kiara also underwent a COVID 19 test.

Meanwhile, Kartik had shared a throwback photo yesterday on social media where he had informed that his test reports were about to come for COVID 19. He wrote, "Waiting for my Report."

In a chat with Pinkvilla, Aneez Bazmee, director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had informed us that the actor was doing fine and that he didn't have many symptoms of COVID 19. He had also shared that while Kartik was recovering, the makers were planning next schedule of the film. He said, "Kartik fortunately didn’t have many symptoms right from the beginning when he tested positive for Covid, so he is doing fine and is recovering well. Meanwhile, we are in the process of chalking out a plan for the next schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and will finalise on a date in a day or two. We will be shooting in Mumbai and Lucknow." Now, that the actor is COVID 19 free, he has expressed that he is all set to return to work with his post. The film is slated to release on November 19, 2021.

