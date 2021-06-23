Kartik Aaryan announces his next to be a love saga ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha': I feel pressure & responsibility

Kartik Aaryan took to social media to share a video announcement of his next film, Satyanarayan Ki Katha. The film is helmed by Sameer Vidwans and co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner and Namah Pictures.

Wednesday came with good news for Kartik Aaryan's fans as the actor announced his next film, Satyanarayan Ki Katha with director Sameer Vidwans and producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Touted to be an epic love saga musical, the film will release in 2022. The actor shared a video and revealed that he will be starring as the lead in the film. Sharing the video that had guitar music in the background, Kartik wrote, "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha A special film with special people."

In a statement, Kartik said, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for sometime now, I couldn’t have asked for a better collaboration. I’m extremely happy that I am a part of Sajid Sir , Shareen and Kishor’s vision. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining."

"Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member in this team without a National award," adds Kartik in his signature cheeky style.

Sajid Nadiadwala shares, "'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been a visionary project for me. We, at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment are excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, national award-winning Director Sameer Vidwans and very talented Kartik Aaryan for this one. This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings a new energy to the project, altogether. Satyanarayan Ki Katha makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience".

The film will be helmed by Sameer Vidwans who has won a National Award in the past for his Marathi film. The film is touted to be an epic love story that will star Kartik in the lead. While Kartik's previous ventures too were in the romantic space, we will see the actor bring a narrative that has not been explored before with this one. The film promises to be an unforgettable love story. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year. It will be released in 2022.

Apart from this, Kartik also has Dhamaka lined up for release on an OTT platform and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and .

