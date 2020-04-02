Kartik Aaryan, Aparshakti Khurana laugh in a BTS pic from Pati Patni Aur Woh & we wonder what cracked them up

Kartik Aaryan and Aparshakti Khurana who portrayed the role of best friends Chintu and Fahim laugh like no one's watching in the BTS picture from Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kartik Aaryan ended 2019 on a great note. The actor entertained the audience with some amazing movies like Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Talking about Pati Patni Aur Woh, the movie which was a remake of the 1978 film of the same name also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. Besides Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya's love story, Kartik and Aparshakti Khurana's friendship in the film was also much talked about. Aparshakti's performance as Fahim Abdul Rizvi was applauded by all.

Recently, we came across a BTS pic of Aparshakti and Kartik from the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh. In the pic shared by a fan, we can see the two are having a hearty laugh while shooting for a scene. If you have watched the film, the scene is when Fahim helps Chintu Tyagi to run away from the police station who was caught for trashing Doga's (Sunny Singh) travel agency. The two look great and from the pic, we can make out that Aparshakti and Kartik had a gala time while shooting the scene. But we wonder what has cracked them up? Well, only Kartik and Apar can answer that.

Meanwhile, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, Kartik has been spending some quality time with his family. Recently, the Love Aaj Kal actor took to social media to share photos with his sister Kritika Tiwari as he celebrated her birthday after 7 long years. The actor also baked a cake and seemed to have enjoyed doing it. He wrote, "Lockdown ka fayda - Celebrating Kittu’s bday together after 7 years Chota Cake Banane gaya , Bada Biscuit ban gaya Happy Birthday Doctor KiKi .. Pride of the family."

Check out Kartik Aaryan and Aparshakti Khurana's picture here:

On the work front, Kartik will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and . The film is slated to release on July 31, 2020. Apart from this, Kartik also has Dostana 2 with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. It will be released in December 2020. Besides this, Kartik recently signed an action flick with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut.

Credits :Instagram

