Kartik Aaryan asks fans to suggest him a destination for vacation, female fan says 'Mere ghar aa jao'

Kartik Aaryan is known for his sense of humour on social media and the witty shade of his personality is often visible from his Instagram posts. Speaking of which the actor on Tuesday shared a picture of him on his Instagram account and asked for suggestions from his fans for his vacation. Kartik captioned it: “Shehzada needs a vacation…Suggest a destination.” Well, seems like Kartik was referring to his upcoming film Shehzada in which he will be playing the lead role.

Meanwhile, as soon as Kartik posted the picture, fans flooded his comment section with suggestions. A fan wrote: “Maldives jao & shirtless pics do,” another fan suggested him to go to “Miami.” A female fan even invited him at her home. She wrote: "My home." While one fan wants him to visit Kolkata and commented: “Kolkata city of joy is waiting for you,” another one asked him to go to Switzerland. Well let’s see what Kartik Aaryan decides as his next destination.

Have a look at Kartik’s post:

Talking about his upcoming film, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. The movie is directed by Rohit Dhawan and will feature Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Manisha Koirala as lead characters. Another popular actor who was roped in for Shehzada is Ronit Roy.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, producer Manish Shah, who has the rights to the Hindi-dubbed version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had alleged that Kartik had threatened to walk out of the film if the Hindi-dubbed version of the Telugu hit is released in theatres. But Bhushan Kumar of T-Series had denied Manish’s allegation and said, “we, the producers, felt that Shehzada should release in theatres first and not the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, hence we requested Goldmines not to release the Hindi version. And the release of the film is always the producer’s decision and not the actor’s,” he said.

The original film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo featuring Allu Arjun, is written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, featured Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, and Nivetha Pethuraj. It is produced by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna.

Apart from Shehzada, Kartik will next feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’ and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama ‘Captain India’.