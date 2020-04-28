Kartik Aaryan, Ayushmann Khurrana turned down Hungama 2; Director Priyadarshan reveals possible reason

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan recently revealed in an interview about whom he initially approached for the sequel of his 2003 comedy Hungama.

One of the many films slated to hit the theatres this year was Hungama 2. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film was set to be the filmmaker's sequel to his 2003 comedy Hungama. Starring newbie Meezaan Jaffery, , south actor Pranitha Subhash and Paresh Rawal in the leading roles, the film was supposed to release in a few months but the lockdown has wiped out its shooting schedule. Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan recently revealed in an interview to PTI about whom he initially approached for the sequel.

He said, "I didn’t go directly to meet them but my concept was narrated to a lot of actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan and Siddharth Malhotra. They all refused to do the film (Hungama 2). Now, I am working with Meezaan. They all refused because maybe they thought I am an outdated director, because I was out of the Hindi film industry for five years."

Priyadarshan added that he prefers to work with actors who believe in him as a director. "They seemed disinterested. They don’t tell it to you on your face. I don’t like to beg actors and prefer to work with somebody who believes in me. Many times when you request an actor to do a film, they show respect to you, offer you coffee and nicely they will avoid you, because maybe they don’t trust you," he said.

Hungama 2 revolves around the same theme of the original -- confusion. "It is a film of total misunderstanding. The old film is about misunderstanding and confusion and same is the case with Hungama 2 but the story is different."

