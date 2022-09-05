Kartik Aaryan to be a part of Anurag Basu's directorial Aashiqui 3: The film is something I grew up watching

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll these days! The actor is currently basking in the success of Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year and it collected a gross worldwide collection of ₹266 crores. The movie was a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa, led by Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Now, the Luka Chuppi actor has bagged yet another biggie as he is all set to collaborate with Anurag Basu for Aashiqui 3.

Aashiqui 3, to be bankrolled by T-Series and Vishesh Films. The original 1990 Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal starrer, Aashiqui was backed by T-Series and Vishesh Films, with filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt directing actors Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal. The franchise was revived in 2013 with Aashiqui 2, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. Now, Kartik took to his social media handle to make the official announcement with his fans. Sharing the picture with Anurag, Pritam, Bhushan and Mukesh Bhatt, he captioned it: "Team 'A'"

Check out Kartik Aaryan's official announcement:

Talking about Aashiqui 3, Kartik Aaryan expressed his joy and told Variety: “The timeless classic ‘Aashiqui’ is something I grew up watching and working on ‘Aashiqui 3’ is like a dream come true. I feel privileged yet grateful collaborating with Bhushan Kumar and Mukesh Bhatt for this opportunity. I’ve been a big fan of Anurag Basu’s work and collaborating with him on this one will definitely shape me in many ways.”

Anurag talked about collaborating with Kartik and said Basu said: "It’d be my first venture with Kartik Aaryan, who is known for his hard work, dedication, grit, and determination towards his work and I’m truly looking forward to this one.”

Apart from this, on the work front, Kartik will star next in Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and an action movie with director Kabir Khan.

