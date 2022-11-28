Kartik Aaryan: 'Became loner for a while after shooting Freddy, had sleepless nights'

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. From being a part of films like romantic films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama to being a part of horror comedies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he has aced his performances with brilliance. Nowadays, he is promoting his upcoming thriller Freddy that is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

In conversation with ETimes, Kartik Aaryan talked about his character in Freddy. He said, “I have worked on the smallest of details of his character. I even had visited a dentist to learn about their profession.”

The actor also revealed that he was asked to ‘mock patients’ in order to fit his character’s needs. “When you start behaving like a character, things do happen to you in a similar way then,” he said.

Speaking about visiting a dark space after filming Freddy, Kartik Aaryan told ETimes, “I had heard about it from other actors and had read about it too. I did go through it. I won’t lie about it. I was someone who liked to spend a lot of time with his family and friends, but after Freddy, the I had become a loner for a while.”

“Suddenly I started thinking like that. I had started to get weird thoughts in my mind and there were also sleepless nights,” the Luka Chuppi actor said.