Kartik Aaryan becomes proud owner of India's first McLaren GT worth Rs 3.72 cr as a gift for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan has indeed become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood after the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. A power-packed partnership calls for a power-packed present! Riding high on the mega success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and the dynamic collaboration that Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan hold, the producer gifts India's first GT, a posh Orange McLaren to the talented actor which happens to be the first car delivery in India.

Right from entertaining the masses in 2018 with their maiden collaboration on Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to the recent historic blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan have come a long way and given major hits that have fortified their relationship. The powerhouses not only gear up for yet another anticipated movie of the year Shehzada but the audiences will be treated with more such announcements in the coming few days.

Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of T-Series says, "The dynamic, vivacious energy of Kartik Aaryan is infectious. We align creatively well and the bond that started on a very professional note definitely has now grown multi-folds in multiple collaborations we've done. His dedication towards each project is commendable, this sports car is a token of appreciation towards his hardwork and grit. We instil confidence in him, and we aim to strengthen this collaboration in the future."

