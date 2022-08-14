Kartik Aaryan to begin filming for SatyaPrem Ki Katha in Gujarat next month; Report

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll these days. He is one of the most talented and promising actors in Bollywood and has proved his acting prowess in films. Currently, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor is enjoying the success of his horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year. It also featured Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav among others. It is a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Now, according to a report in ETimes, Kartik is all set to kickstart the shooting of his upcoming film, SatyaPrem Ki Katha. "The first schedule of 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' will begin in Gujarat, around Ahmedabad and the outskirts of the city. The story is set in Gujarat and the cast will shoot there next month," said the report. Apart from Kartik, actor Kiara Advani will also be part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. This marks their second on-screen collaboration together after Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

In the film, Kartik will essay the role of SatyaPrem while Kiara will be seen as Katha. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala in collaboration with Namah Pictures. Recently, Kartik also shared glimpses from his prep session on Instagram for the film with director Sameer Vidwans, producer Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Karan Sharma. On Kiara's birthday, Kartik shared the first look picture from their upcoming film and posted the still from the film. In it, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor is seen holding the Kabir Singh actress in his arms.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, Freddy with Alaya F, and an untitled Kabir Khan project in his pipeline.

