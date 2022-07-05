Kartik Aaryan begins Europe trip with his friends; Fan says 'Looks like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 cast'

Pinkvilla had exclusively informed you all that star Kartik Aaryan will take a trip to Europe with his team to celebrate the success of his recent-release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. And, it seems like the trip has already begun as the 31-year-old actor took to Instagram to announce the news with his fandom. Kartik Aaryan is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. He started his career with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for him. Kartik proved his acting prowess in films such as Love Aaj Kal 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Dhamaka, and others. Kartik enjoys a massive fan following and every now and then, he updates his fans about his personal and professional lives.

Speaking of which, Kartik took to Instagram to share a photo with his friends in which they can be seen carrying backpacks. While sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Euro Trip begins.." As soon as he posted the snap, his fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, "It looks like Pyaar Ka Punchnama 3 cast is ready with 5 lead actors". Other users too dropped sweet comments.

Check Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the actor has planned a quick getaway with his entire team to Europe. As a treat for all their hard work and efforts, Kartik Aaryan is taking his team on a one-week-long vacation. The team includes the Managers, Stylists, his spot boy, and security who have all been with him for years now.

Talking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with over a 230 crore collection worldwide at the box office alone, Kartik's film has also been trending at number 1 on OTT, being declared a Global Blockbuster of the Year. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and others in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan plans a Europe trip with his team to celebrate Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success