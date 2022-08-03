Kartik Aaryan begins prep on SatyaPrem Ki Katha as he treats fans to BTS glimpse in latest SELFIE

Kartik Aaryan has begun prepping for his next film, SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Kartik has established himself as a popular and bankable star in B’town. His latest film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is the third film after Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files to cross the 100 crore mark at the box office this year. He has earned millions of fans, who are not only impressed with his acting potential, but also swoon over his dapper looks on social media. Speaking of which, Kartik is quite active on Instagram and often treats followers to glimpses of his personal and professional lives. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Kartik yet again shared a photo on the ‘gram. Check it out below.

Kartik Aaryan begins prep on SatyaPrem Ki Katha

A few moments ago, Kartik took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a new selfie. In the picture, the actor could be seen holding the script of SatyaPrem Ki Katha in his hand, while he clicked the picture with his other hand. He winked at the camera as he did so. Behind him, one can see other people who are busy in a conversation, including the director of the film, Sameer Vidwans.

Take a look:

Kartik recently revealed the name of his film. Earlier named ‘Satyanarayan ki Katha’, it has now been changed to ‘SatyaPrem Ki Katha’. He shared the name while he wished his co-actor Kiara Advani on her birthday. Sharing a picture with her, he captioned the post, “Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem (red heart emoji) #SatyapremKiKatha @kiaraaliaadvani (red heart emoji)

Apart from this movie, Kartik has several films in his pipeline. He will soon be seen in Freddy, Captain India, and Shehzada with Kriti Sanon. He also recently announced a yet-to-be-titled film with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to go on floors in 2023.

