Kartik Aaryan enjoys the serene beach view amid Shehzada shoot in Mauritius; See PIC

Kartik Aaryan is on a roll these days. The actor was last seen in the Netflix film, Dhamaka, which marked his digital debut and the actor's phenomenal performance garnered immense appreciation from the audience. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor will be seen next in Shehzada, which is directed by Rohit Dhawan. He will also reunite with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon in this film. After completing the shooting in Delhi, the actor has now jetted off to Mauritius for the shooting of his film. Earlier today, he also shared a serene photo from the beach on his social media.

The actor shared the photo and captioned it, "Hello from Mauritius." In it, Kartik is seen posing at the beach in Mauritius. Meanwhile, in Shehzada, apart from Kartik and Kriti, the film will also star Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. It is the Hindi remake of the 2020 hit Telugu action drama film, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Shehzada is set to release on November 4, 2022, in the theatres. It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and S Radha Krishna.

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has some interesting movies in the pipeline. He will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kiara Advani and Tabu, which is scheduled for release on May 20, 2022. He also has Freddy with Alaya F and Hansal Mehta's next directorial Captain India. It is reportedly a film that is inspired by true events.

