Kartik Aaryan on being called out for deleted video with sister: Things are sometimes blown out of proportion

Kartik Aaryan speaks up on deleting the video with sister after being called out for promoting domestic violence and misogyny. Here's what he has to say about it.

Kartik Aaryan's TikTok video became quite the controversy last month as it seemed to promote domestic violence and so, he was called out for the same. In fact, apart from fans slamming him for the misogyny, singer Sona Mohapatra too called him out and wrote about how his career is built on misogynist films and how it is ridiculous of him to throw his sister out of the balcony for not making proper rotis. She wrote, "It is a slap in the face of those women who are trapped inside their home due to the coronavirus lockdown, suffering domestic violence."

The actor did delete his video eventually, however, he hasn't spoken about it just yet. And now, in a recent interview, he spoke about it and said how it is being said that the video promotes domestic violence but one must think about how my sister or mother would have objected to it if it did. He added how things are simply blown out of proportion sometimes and when he deleted the video, people asked him why did he do it. To that, he said how everything has two sides and one has to go along, however, he did not promote anything. He further added how he knows he hurt some people's sentiments and so he deleted it.

He also spoke about how his films including the likes of Pyaar Ka Punchanama or a Pati Patni Aur Woh have also had a blind spot for what could come across as misogynistic, and to that, he said how he simply chooses to trust the director's vision and the flow of the story when selecting a film.

