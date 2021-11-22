Kartik Aaryan on being a ‘fan made hero’ & playing different roles in upcoming films: A conscious decision

Kartik Aaryan has recently garnered tremendous reviews from audiences and critics alike for his performance as a distorted news anchor in ‘Dhamaka’. The actor went grey for a role for the first time in the thriller. The actor who made his debut with ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ celebrates his birthday today. Several of his fans took to social media and wished their favorite star on his special day. In a recent chat with ETimes, Kartik spoke candidly about the love he has received from his fans and why called himself a ‘fan-made hero’.

Kartik Aaryan spoke about his biggest birthday present and said, “It is definitely this birthday! I want to thank everyone for showing so much love to Dhamaka. This is really my biggest birthday present ever. I have always said that I am a fan-made hero. I took this leap of faith and did the film, and I am glad that my fans supported me. I am grateful to them. With this, I am confident to push my boundaries as an actor.” Kartik has several films lined up including Anees Bazmee’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, ‘Captain India’ directed by Hansal Mehta, and ‘Freddy’ amongst others.

Speaking about portraying varied characters, Kartik said, “With my forthcoming films, I will be venturing into playing characters that are very different and far from what I have done before. You will see me in different avatars in movies like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy, Shehzada, and Captain India. It was a conscious decision by me to line up films that will be different from each other. Having said that, I won’t let go of my territory, which is rom-com. I will, of course, continue doing that, too.”

