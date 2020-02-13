Kartik Aaryan on being Jawaani Jaaneman actor Alaya F's crush: I like the attention; I feel happy for myself

Kartik Aaryan reacts to Alaya F having a crush on him and the actor says he feels happy when such compliments and appreciation comes his way.

Kartik Aaryan rose to fame after the 2019 film Luka Chuppi. The actor caught the eyes of the netizens ever since his first film Pyaar Ka Punchnama hit the theatres. His funny monologue from the film where he talks about his relationship problems garnered him a lot of fan following. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety turned out to be the game-changer for him. His fanbase skyrocketed in no time, with a lot of female fans going all gaga over Kartik's good looks and his chocolate boy image. And after Pati Patni Aur Woh, the actor is one among the A-listers of Bollywood.

The young actor has been making many ladies go weak in the knees. It is not just the fans but also B-town divas who give their heart to the actor. Kartik Aaryan has been extremely lucky with the ladies. It was Sara Ali Khan who first admitted having a crush on Kartik Aaryan followed by Ananya Panday who painted the town red with the actor and spoke about how she loves his company. Most recently, fresh face Alaya F who marked her debut with starrer Jawaani Jaaneman too admitted having a crush on him.

In an interview with E-Times, Kartik Aaryan reacted to the same and admitted that he likes attention. He feels happy seeing compliments and appreciation coming his way. He says that even though he just smiles and doesn't say much and reciprocate the gesture, he feels nice about it. Meanwhile, Kartik is gearing up for his next release Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan, releasing on February 14, 2020.

