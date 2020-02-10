Kartik Aaryan on being slammed for 'women with defects' comment: We sometimes take things out of proportion

Kartik Aaryan was recently slammed on social media for a particular comment of his regarding women. The Love Aaj Kal actor recently cleared things about the same in an interview.

There are times when our beloved Bollywood celebs get trolled or bashed on social media for some of their controversial statements and comments regarding certain issues. This is what happened with Kartik Aaryan recently who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal co – starring Sara Ali Khan. The Luka Chuppi actor was asked about his opinions on being compared to Ayushmann Khurrana in an interview. Kartik answered that their movies are based on different ideologies.

The actor further stated that Ayushmann does movies based on men with defects and that he does movies about women with defects. This particular statement of Kartik did not go well with many people and he was slammed badly on social media. Now, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor has finally given a detailed statement about the same in a recent interview. Kartik clarified that he was quoted out of context and revealed that it was all related to a meme.

The actor said that he discussed and reacted on a meme where something was written as he also had stumbled upon it. Kartik further said that people sometimes tend to take things out of proportion. He revealed about not believing in such things and clarified that it was just a light moment. This is not the first time that Kartik has been mired in some controversy. Earlier, the Dostana 2 actor was criticized for making a joke about marital rape in one of his dialogues from the movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

Credits :Times of India

