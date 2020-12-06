Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar & Ananya Panday celebrate ‘1 year of Pati Patni Aur Woh’; Check out the posts

To celebrate the first anniversary of Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Who, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar have taken to their social media handles to share posts related to the same.

Mudassar Aziz’s 2019 film Pati Patni Aur Woh marks one year of its release today. The story revolves around Chintu Tyagi (Kartik Aaryan), who is married to Vedika (Bhumi Pednekar), but later finds himself in love with a young fashion designer Tapasya (Ananya Panday). The movie is a remake of the 1978 Sanjeev Kumar of the same title. To celebrate the first anniversary of the film, the lead actors Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar took to their social media handles to mark the anniversary. They have thanked their fans for their love and support. Ananya shared a cute throwback video from the film's promotion and wrote, "Exactly a year ago! This film and all the love will always be special - thank you guys (spot me if you can) #1YearOfPatiPatniAurWoh".

While Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle to share a BTS video of the popular song Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare. Sharing the same, he wrote, "One Year of #PatiPatniAurWoh Thank you for showering so much love on us Missing this madness and all the energy of song shoots". Check out Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Ananya Panday's’ latest posts here:

Further, Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram story to share a few adorable throwback pictures of her along with Kartik and Ananya from one of the photoshoots.

Meanwhile, the trio is busy with their respective projects. Ananya is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next while Bhumi is gearing up for her upcoming film Durgamati. Kartik has Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

Credits :Kartik Aaryan Instagram

