Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Sara Ali Khan drops old PIC to wish ex-beau; Kareena Kapoor also sends love

Kartik Aaryan has showcased his acting talent in films like Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and others. Today, on November 22, the actor celebrates his 33rd birthday.

While he garnered wishes from several members of the Bollywood clan, actresses Sara Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan also lavished the actor with wishes on his special day. Read on to know how they penned their birthday notes for him.

Sara took to her Instagram stories today and dropped a throwback photo with her ex-boyfriend, from their Love Aaj Kal 2 days. The duo can be seen seated right next to each other and Khan can be seen being all smiles for the photograph. Sharing the same, she penned a note for him saying, “Happiest birthday Kartik,” and also tagged him in the story.

Kareena Kapoor Khan too shared a monochromatic grey picture of the Pati Patni Aur Woh star and penned, “Happy birthday Kartik. Lots of love and luck.”



Into the work front of Kartik Aaryan

The actor entered Bollywood in 2011 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and proceeded to flaunt his acting skills in several hit movies including Luka Chuppi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Akaash Vani, Guest Iin London, and many more post his debut.

Recently, the actor was seen sharing the screen space with actress Kiara Advani in Satyaprem Ki Katha and was seen essaying the role of the simple and naive Sattu in the film. Meanwhile, Kiara was seen essaying the character of Katha in the movie.

Kartik has a full slate of upcoming film projects. He is currently preparing for his next ventures, including Chandu Champion and Aashiqui 3.

