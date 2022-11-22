Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: 5 pictures of the Freddy actor that prove his love for mountains

Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 32nd birthday today. The young actor had a great birthday celebration this year with his family. Kartik Aaryan, who is currently one of the most sought-after talents of Bollywood, is going through an excellent phase in his acting career. The actor established himself as one of the most bankable young stars in Hindi cinema, with the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He is now set to astonish film fanatics with his performance in the upcoming romantic psychological thriller Freddy. When it comes to his personal life, Kartik Aaryan loves travelling and makes sure that he visits new places during most of his shoot breaks. The Freddy actor has a special love for mountains and has visited many beautiful hill stations in the Northern and North-Eastern parts of India. Kartik also makes sure that he treats his fans with some beautiful pictures from his trips to the mountains, on his social media handles.

Here we present five pictures of birthday boy Kartik Aaryan, which prove his love for mountains. Have a look... When Kartik Aaryan posed with Buddhist monks In this picture, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor is seen having a great time with Buddhist monks, during one of his trips. In the picture, Kartik Aaryan is seen in a denim jacket and trousers which he paired with statement sunglasses, with mountains in the backdrop. The Buddhist monks, on the other hand, happily posed with the star for a fun picture.

In the backdrop of the Himalayas In this picture, Kartik Aaryan is seen enjoying a peaceful day somewhere near the Himalayas. From the picture, it looks like the actor clicked it during the shoot of his 2020-released film Love Aaj Kal 2.

When Kartik Aaryan had a haircut in Manali Kartik Aaryan visited Manali, Himachal Pradesh in February 2021. The actor, who visited a local hairdresser in Manali for a haircut, took to his official Instagram handle and shared a lovely selfie with him. "Manali mein katega," he captioned the post.

Enjoying a sunset In this lovely picture which was shared by Kartik Aaryan in December 2021, he is seen enjoying a lovely mountain sunset. In the picture, Kartik is seen in a casual look in a black oversized t-shirt and messy hair.

The wanderlust Kartik Aaryan's pictures clearly prove that he is a complete wanderlust who loves to explore lesser-known places. In this picture, the Aashiqui 3 actor is seen posing for a picture, as he enjoys the view of a beautiful valley.