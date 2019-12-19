Kartik Aaryan blushes as Kareena Kapoor Khan announces he ‘likes’ Sara Ali Khan

Recently, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show, Kartik Aaryan was the guest. During the show, Kareena quizzed Kartik about dating and later in a fun segment played a game in which the Aaj Kal star chose Sara Ali Khan for like option.

While reports of Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s break up have been coming in from quite some time, fans of the two have been waiting to see them together on the big screen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal. While the fans need to wait for the film a little longer, on a recent chat show with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kartik chose ‘like’ option for Sara and added to the excitement of the fans. Recently, Kartik graced Kareena’s show and spoke about his dating life in detail.

While talking to Kartik, Kareena asked him who he is dating. Kartik mentioned that he himself doesn’t know what is happening on that front in his life. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star mentioned that his mother often reads news pieces to him and tells him the names that he has been linked up with. Kartik refrained from taking any names during the answer. Kareena in a fun segment put forth a question related to Sara Ali Khan which left Kartik completely tongue-tied.

(Also Read: Ananya Panday on being pitted against Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor: We all are friends and working together)

During the fun segment of the show, Kareena asked Kartik to pick between like, friendzone and block from the following names. The first name Kartik is given is Sara Ali Khan. To this, the Aaj Kal actor’s response came instantly with a smile as he said, ‘Like.’ Next came, a choice between Nushrat Bharucha and Kriti Sanon. Kartik was extremely confused but eventually blocked Nushrat and friend zoned Luka Chuppi co-star, Kriti. Towards the closing of her show, Kareena announced the fun segment result and said that ‘Sara Ali Khan has been liked.’ Hearing this, Kartik blushed.

Well, amidst reports of the two young stars’ split up, this might be a ray of hope for their fans. The two stars were often snapped together when they were shooting their film, Aak Kal. Kartik had even shared a photo on his Instagram account to wish Sara on her birthday. On the work front, Kartik’s recent film, Pati Patni Aur Woh with Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar is doing well. On the other hand, Sara and Kartik’s film Aaj Kal has been directed by Imtiaz Ali and also stars Randeep Hooda. The film is a sequel to and ’s film Love Aaj Kal. It is slated to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.

(Also Read: Kartik Aaryan shares dance clip with Ananya Panday from their film’s promotion; Latter asks ‘Missing me?’)

Read More