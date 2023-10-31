Kartik Aaryan breaks silence after morphed video for Congress election campaign in Madhya Pradesh goes viral

A video of Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan supporting Congress candidate Kamal Nath in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections has gone viral on social media. A while ago, the actor took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and revealed the truth behind the morphed and edited video.

The video has been disguised and edited. In reality, Kartik Aaryan shot for a promo for a leading OTT Platform. Taking to his X (Twitter), the actor revealed the truth behind the edited video and informed his followers that the video was fake. Sharing the real video, Kartik wrote, "This is the REAL AD @DisneyPlusHS Rest all is Fake." Take a look:

Kartik was seen in a promo video made for a leading OTT platform around the free availability of the ICC Men's World Cup on mobile phones on the platform, which was released about a month ago.

Now, cut to the present time, the same video has surfaced on social media but with a dubbed audio and morphed video edited in such a way that it appears the Chandu Champion actor is endorsing political parties for the upcoming elections in Madhya Pradesh. However, netizens were quick to find out that the video was edited.

About Chandu Champion

Directed by Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar who sustained injuries during the 1965 Indo-Pak ar. He became India's first Paralympic gold medalist. The film is scheduled to be released on June 14, 2024.

