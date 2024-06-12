Kartik Aaryan breaks silence on his VIRAL PIC with Sara Ali Khan from Ganapati pooja: ‘Trying to stay away from…’

Kartik Aaryan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie, Chandu Champion. Apart from his professional life, which seems to be at an all-time high, fans are interested in the actor's personal life as well.

The actor reportedly dated Sara Ali Khan once, but unfortunately, their relationship ended. In a recent interview, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor spoke about his equation with the Simmba star and how he would love to do a film with her.

Kartik Aaryan on Sara Ali Khan visiting his Ganapati Pooja

A picture from Kartik Aaryan’s Ganapati Pooja went viral for all the right reasons last year. In the picture, we could see the actor posing with Manish Malhotra, Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, and Sara Ali Khan. This snap grabbed a lot of eyeballs as fans were elated to see the ex-lovers unite. Talking about this to Zoom, the actor said, “Main itna vocal nahi hota hu in sab cheezon me.” (I refrain from getting vocal about all these things).

He further added that he tries to keep himself away from all the noise that occurs apart from his work. Kartik also stated that he does not want to give all these things "unnecessary attention" in a different way.

Kartik Aaryan on reuniting with Sara Ali Khan on the silver screen

When asked if he would ever reunite with Sara Ali Khan for a film, the actor, without wasting any time, quipped, "Yes, why not?” The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor also stated that he knows a lot of their fan clubs want this to happen and it will hopefully happen in the future. He claimed that if there is a script that both of them like, then why not? “I would love to collaborate with her. And I hope she also loves that,” he said.

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Kartik seems to be on a roll when it comes to film offers. The actor has some of the most exciting projects in his kitty. After Chandu Champion, the actor will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Tripti Dimrii, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. The actor is also in talks for Aashiqui 3. Reportedly, he also has a superhero film lined up.

