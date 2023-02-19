Kartik Aaryan BREAKS silence on his viral pics with Sara Ali Khan in Udaipur

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan , who starred in the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal, recently hit the headlines after their pictures from Udaipur went viral on social media. The pictures that surfaced on Instagram showed Sara and Kartik smiling and chatting with each other. During that time, both actors posted photos from Udaipur on their respective Instagram stories, but didn’t feature in each other’s posts or stories. Now, Kartik Aaryan was asked about the pictures in a recent interview, and Kartik revealed that he and Sara happened to be at the same place a few days ago.

While speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Kartik Aaryan said that he and Sara were at the same place, and many people who were present there clicked their pictures . “We happened to be at the same place. Toh bas waha se kisine photo kheech li thi. Waha bohut saare logo the jo already kheech rahe the. I was surprised ki ek do hi photo hai (So somebody there clicked a picture. There were many people there who were already clicking pictures. I was surprised that there are only one or two photos)."

Are Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan doing a film together?

When asked if he and Sara are doing another film together, Kartik said, “As of now aisa kuch announcement nahi hai. Aur as of now toh abhi pata nahi mujhe (As of now there is no such announcement. And as of now I don't know anything)."

The pictures that surfaced on social media over a week ago show Kartik and Sara chatting with each other. Sara is seen smiling in the pics, and is seen in a loose white crop top over a black bralette, paired with black tights. Kartik was seen wearing a blue and white checkered shirt and sunglasses.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were rumoured to be dating each other for a brief period of time during the filming of Love Aaj Kal. They reportedly parted ways post the film’s release.