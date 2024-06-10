Kartik Aaryan breaks silence over alleged rift with Karan Johar over Dostana 2: 'I don't have to prove anything to anyone'

Kartik Aaryan made headlines in 2021 when news of him starring in Dostana 2 backed by Karan Johar’s production house spread like wildfire. But a couple of months later, Dharma Productions issued a statement on social media stating that they would be recasting Dostana 2 ‘due to professional circumstances’.

It was then reported that due to creative differences, Kartik backed off from the project, leading to a rift between him and KJo. Well, the Chandu Champion actor has finally opened up on it.

Kartik Aaryan opens up on fallout with Karan Johar

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. While talking to The Lallantop about the Kabir Khan directorial movie, he also opened up about his alleged rift with Karan Johar.

Talking about the same, he said that the issue is quite old now. However, he added that often there is miscommunication and things are blown out of proportion, specifically it sounds different when it's written. He also added that he hasn’t discussed the issues till now after it happened a couple of years ago.

The Shehzada actor further added in Hindi, “Main tab bhi silent tha, aaj bhi silent hoon un baaton pe. Main 100% kaam karta hu lekin jab bhi aise koi khabar aati hai ya koi controversy aa jati hai to main apne shell mein rehta huin, main shant rehta huin. Main un cheezon mein zyada ghusta nahi hu, na kuch prove karne se mujhe kuch milta hai. (I was silent when the news came about and I choose to stay silent even now. I am 100% focused on my work and when controversies of such nature happen, I stay calm about them. I don’t get involved a lot in them and I don’t have to prove anything to anyone by getting involved).”

Kartik also shared his two cents on the chatter about his post after his exit from Dostana 2. He said that he doesn’t have a spokesperson or a family that can bring his positive side to the media. He also added that he must be doing something right that directors and producers are repeating him in their films.

