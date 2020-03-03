Kartik Aaryan buys candy floss for Sara Ali Khan and SarTik fans continue to ship them; See Photo

Kartik Aaryan buys candy floss for Sara Ali Khan and fans can't get over their 'Love Aaj Kal'.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have been one of the most loved pairs in Bollywood. Both, on the screen and in real life, Kartik and Sara make for a 10 on 10 duo. It all began when Sara Ali Khan admitted having a crush on the Luka Chuppi actor and expressed how she wishes to go for a coffee date with him as she sat on the couch with dad and made her Koffee With Karan debut. While Kartik had the cutest response to the same, their supposed love story kickstarted only after Ranvir Singh played the cupid and introduced them to each other.

Dating rumours echoed all around for Kartik and Sara after they began shooting for Love Aaj Kal, their first film together. For the longest time, SarTik fans kept gushing over the two until breakup hearsay hit them hard. Reports stated that the two have put a full stop on their alleged relationship. However, Sara and Kartik seemed to maintain cordial relations as they got together to promote Love Aaj Kal. A picture of them from Love Aaj Kal promotions has surfaced on the internet where Kartik Aaryan is seen buying candy floss for Sara Ali Khan and SarTik fans continue to ship them.

Check it out:

The picture that hit the internet is all things love as we find Kartik bending over and buying candy floss while Sara Ali Khan extends her hand in order to help him. Love Aaj Kal released across cinema halls on Valentine's Day 2020. It follows two love stories set in different times. Despite being generations apart, the two stories run parallel to each other and come across similar hurdles. While the love story set in the past battles society's restrictions, the other must strike a balance between career and love. Poles apart from each other, both love stories portray the same true and unfiltered feelings of love.

