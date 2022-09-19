Kartik Aaryan called 'down to earth' for travelling in Economy class; Watch VIDEO

It’s no secret that Kartik Aaryan prefers travelling in economy class in flights. He has been quite vocal about his simple travel preferences, and just a few months ago, a reel took his fans by surprise after the actor was seen travelling in economy class. When asked why he hadn’t travelled in business class, Kartik jokingly replied that the tickets were too expensive. Now, once again, the actor was spotted travelling in economy, on the flight from Jodhpur to Mumbai, and was welcomed by fans applauding him.



A video that has gone viral on social media shows Kartik’s admirers and fans interacting with the actor, while the other passengers on the flight applauded him. The actor was returning after attending a conclave in Jodhpur, and it ended up being a meet and greet as his fans also requested him for a few selfies. Some fans were also seen appreciating his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Through it all, Kartik humbly and politely responded to his fans and thanked them for the praises.