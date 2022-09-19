Kartik Aaryan called 'down to earth' for travelling in Economy class; Watch VIDEO
Kartik Aaryan interacts with his fans as he travels in Economy class from Jodhpur to Mumbai.
It’s no secret that Kartik Aaryan prefers travelling in economy class in flights. He has been quite vocal about his simple travel preferences, and just a few months ago, a reel took his fans by surprise after the actor was seen travelling in economy class. When asked why he hadn’t travelled in business class, Kartik jokingly replied that the tickets were too expensive. Now, once again, the actor was spotted travelling in economy, on the flight from Jodhpur to Mumbai, and was welcomed by fans applauding him.
A video that has gone viral on social media shows Kartik’s admirers and fans interacting with the actor, while the other passengers on the flight applauded him. The actor was returning after attending a conclave in Jodhpur, and it ended up being a meet and greet as his fans also requested him for a few selfies. Some fans were also seen appreciating his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Through it all, Kartik humbly and politely responded to his fans and thanked them for the praises.
Social media users flooded the post with lovely comments, and were left in awe of Kartik’s humility. While one social media user wrote, “Very humble and down to earth person,” another fan wrote, “most humble star in Bollywood who feels proud to be among his people.” Check out the video below.
In an interview with The Film Companion, Kartik opened up about how he continues to be relatable despite his huge success. “I still travel in economy. I have dreams, I had a dream car and wanted a Lamborghini and I got it also. I wanted to become an actor and that got fulfilled. And the dreams are getting bigger,” he said. He further added, “It doesn’t stop, but the relatability factor is that I like the same food. If I go to the same hotel with mom and dad, we’ll eat the same food in Gwalior, we’ll eat the same paneer and naan and that’s not going to change.”
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has several movies lined up, including Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani, Shehzada with Kriti Sanon, Freddy, and Hansal Mehta's Captain India.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Kartik Aaryan gets new title of a doctor; Says 'Finally hasaane vaala Doctor ban gaya'