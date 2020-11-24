Kartik Aaryan calls Deepika Padukone for a narration at ‘T2 Airport’ after she commits all her dates to him

Deepika Padukone and Kartik Aaryan's ongoing social media banter are unmissable. Their fans are now waiting for the two to sign a fun film together soon.

Bollywood actors and Kartik Aaryan have yet again grabbed a lot of attention with their recent social media banter. Their conversation began with the Om Shanti Om actress wishing Kartik on his birthday with a cute post. In her post, she mentioned that she wishes to do a fun film with Kartik. Taking to Instagram stories, Deepika wrote, “Happy birthday May we sign a fun film together this year.” To which the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor replied saying “Aap bas dates taiyaar rakho! Fun aur film main laa raha hoon.”

Now, Deepika again took to Instagram stories to respond to Kartik's message and she wrote, “Sir! Mere saare dates aapke.” Today, Kartik took to his Instagram stories too and responded to Deepika’s message, he wrote, “Narration rakhwa raha hoo.” While their ongoing social media banter is grabbing everyone's attention, their fans are also waiting for the two to sign a film together soon.

Last year also the duo danced on Kartik’s song Dheeme Dheeme at the airport and stunned everyone.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik has recently announced his next film titled Dhamaka, while Deepika is currently shooting for Shakun Batra’s next alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Deepika will soon team up with for Pathan. The film will also feature John Abraham in a key role. Reportedly, after wrapping the Mumbai schedule, the team will soon head to Abu Dhabi in the first week of January 2021 for the second schedule of the film.

