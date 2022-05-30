Kartik Aaryan calls fee hike rumours post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success 'baseless'; Reacts hilariously

Kartik Aaryan has been riding high on the success of his recently released horror-comedy film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also starred Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office in the early days of its second week. Recently, a media report stated that after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik has hiked his fee to ₹35-40 crore per movie.

Now, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor reacted to the report and denied the rumours of his fee hike. Taking to his Twitter handle, he said, "Promotion hua hai life mein. Increment nahi. Baseless." On Sunday, the actor expressed his happiness to fans as his film entered the 100 crore club. Taking to his social media handle, he posted a photo in which he's beaming with joy. He tweeted, "100 crore wali smile (folded hands & heart emojis) #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Rajpal Yadav, Amar Upadhyay, Sanjay Mishra, Milind Gunaji, and Karmveer Choudhary in the supporting roles and was directed by Anees Bazmee. It is a standalone sequel to the hit Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name which starred Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja in the lead.

On the work front, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star has many interesting films in his pipeline. The actor will next star in a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The action drama film is directed by Rohit Dhawan. Next, he will feature in Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film, Freddy with Alaya F. Apart from this, Kartik also has Sajid Nadiadwala-produced romance Satyanarayan Ki Katha and will also collaborate with Hansal Mehta in the social drama Captain India.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan flaunts his '100 crore wali smile' as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 enters the coveted box office club