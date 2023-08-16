Kartik Aaryan calls himself 'fanboy' of Tara Singh after watching Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel marks one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. Anil Sharma's directorial has been receiving immense appreciation and love from the audience since its release. Movie lovers are rushing to the theaters to enjoy the sequel to the 2001 hit film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The action-packed sequel brought back the iconic on-screen chemistry of Sunny and Ameesha as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Now, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who celebrated the 77th Independence Day of India on August 15 by watching Gadar 2, finally shared his priceless reaction. The actor called himself a fanboy of Tara Singh.

Kartik Aaryan shares priceless reaction after watching Gadar 2

A while ago, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared a clip of Gadar 2. By sharing the clip, the actor captioned it, "This iconic scene...Just a fanboy in me screaming n shouting for Tara Singh @iamsunnydeol #Gadar2." Like others, Kartik also loved the super hit Gadar 2. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Kartik shared his reaction to Gadar 2, fans were quick enough to react to it. One wrote, "The way he supported other actors." Another commented, "Respect button for kartik>>>>>>>." "This scene has a separate fan base," wrote a third fan. "Our favvv busy fan-boying over his fav," commented a fourth fan. Others were seen dropping red hearts and fire emojis.

On August 15, Kartik was papped entering the Gaiety Galaxy Theater in Mumbai to enjoy the blockbuster Gadar 2. He was seen flashing a bright smile inside his car before entering the theater. He also shared a video on his Instagram Stories where he can be seen enjoying Gadar 2 with the audience. As the film starts, the audience can be heard cheering. Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "Its Gadar Time (fire emoji)."

Gadar 2 was released on August 11. The film also stars Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha, Rohit Chaudhary, Rakesh Bedi, Dolly Bindra, Mushtaq Khan, and others in key roles.

Work-wise, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion. The film will be released on Eid al-Adha 2024 and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

