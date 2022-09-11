Kartik Aaryan calls his journey in Bollywood 'quite difficult': Longest time people didn’t know my name

Kartik Aaryan is currently one of the busiest actors in the film industry with multiple projects in the pipeline. Being from a non-filmy background, the Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor has paved the way for himself in the movies. He made his acting debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and since then, there is no looking back for the actor. Kartik is running high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is currently the second highest-grossing Hindi film this year and it collected a gross worldwide collection of ₹266 crores.

Recently, Kartik attended an event at CNN-News18 and talked about his journey in the industry. He said: "It's not been easy. It's been quite a difficult journey and it's taken some time. Thankfully I started when I was 20, almost like a child artist, but it's been a journey with ups and downs and I've seen hits and flops. For the longest time, a lot of people didn't know my name. It's been a journey when I look back, I feel that I would never change anything about it and I have been lucky, unlucky, with ups, and downs. I have seen everything. I'm enjoying the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhamaka right now and I'm really in a good space thankfully."