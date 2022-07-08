Kartik Aaryan can’t keep calm as he enjoys The Rollings Stones concert in Europe; WATCH

Looks like Kartik Aaryan is having the time of his life as he holidays in Europe. A few days back, the actor jetted off for a vacation there with his friends and team. Ever since then, he has been treating his fans and followers on social media to glimpses of his time there. Speaking of which, earlier today, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor took to his Instagram space and shared a video from a concert that he’s attending on his trip.

Kartik Aaryan enjoys The Rolling Stones concert in Europe

In the video shared by Kartik, one can see him having a blast at The Rolling Stones concert. As the iconic band performed on stage, Kartik, just like hundreds and thousands of others in the concert, vibed to the music. Kartik held the phone in his hand and recorded the band performing, while the highly energetic crowd grooved and cheered them on as they bopped their heads to the beats. Kartik was seen wearing a pink hoodie and a pair of chic shades. The actor was visibly happy. Sharing the video, the actor captioned the post, “The Rolling Stones” followed by a pink tongue emoji, which is the band’s logo.

Click HERE to watch Kartik Aaryan’s video.

Here’s a screen grab from Kartik Aaryan’s video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik was recently seen in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Apart from him, the Anees Bazmi directorial also featured Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The film, which was a spiritual sequel to the 2007 psychological thriller Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, emerged as one of the most successful movies of the year at the box office. The movie has ended its run at the box office with a worldwide gross north of Rs 250 crore.

Now, Kartik has Freddy, Captain India, and Shehzada in the pipeline. He will also be seen in a romantic saga alongside Kiara Advani, which will be directed by Sameer Vidwans.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Kartik Aaryan is over the moon as he wins Super Stylish Actor Of The Year trophy