Kartik Aaryan cannot stop dancing to Satyanaas with ‘Bachcha Party’ during Chandu Champion screening; WATCH

Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of his recently released film Chandu Champion. The Kabir Khan film has fared well at the box office and fans cannot stop praising the star. Be it his transformation or his perfect portrayal of Murlikanth Petkar, Aaryan has proved his versatility and how!

Well, the actor has been on a promotional spree these days and is making sure to meet his fans and get firsthand reviews from them. In the latest video that he shared on his Instagram; we can see him dancing with the kids on one of his popular songs from the film.

Kartik Aaryan enjoys movie screenings with the kids

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan shared a video from one of the screenings of Chandu Champion. This special screening was held for school kids who seemed super excited to watch the movie with the star himself. As the song Satyanaas plays in the background, every kid is trying to match steps with the actor. He was accompanied by Ayan Khan who played young Murli in the movie.

Sharing the video, Kartik captioned it as, “BACHCHA PARTY... !!!! Hope more and more kids get inspired by Murlikant Petkar’s Story #ChanduChampion. Their Joy, Tears, Laughter, and Excitement brought a huge smile to my face this morning.. Murli Senior and Murli Junior Couldn’t Stop dancing with them.”

Check out the video: