Kartik Aaryan claims Ranbir Kapoor took away his director; warns, ‘Apne director bacha ke rakho’

Kartik Aaryan is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Chandu Champion. This Kabir Khan directorial will see him in a never-seen-before avatar. Although fans are quite excited to witness this collaboration on the silver screen. But the one director with who the actor has done most films and fans love their duo is Luv Ranjan.

It came as a surprise for everyone when Ranjan cast Ranbir Kapoor in his last release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar and the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor only had a cameo. But the actor has always spoken well about the director. In a recent interview, he joked about the Brahmastra star stealing his director.

Kartik Aaryan on being Ranbir Kapoor’s co-star

During an interview with Zoom, Kartik Aaryan was asked to give away specific qualities of his co-stars. When he was given Ranbir Kapoor’s name, the Shehzaada star was confused and questioned that he was never his co-star. On reminding him about the one frame they shared in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, the actor ended up with a smile.

After a tiny pause, Kartik said, “but I think wo to mera director le gaya tha na us time.” (But he took away my director that time). The actor finally concluded by saying “apne director bacha ke rakho”. (Save your director from him).

Kartik Aaryan’s work front

Kartik Aaryan is all set to be seen in the role of Murlikant Petkar. This film is a biopic based on the life of this Paralympic Gold medalist. The movie also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Aniruddh Dave, and Bhagyashri Borse in crucial roles. This film is directed by Kabir Khan and will hit the theatres on June 14.

Apart from this, he will be seen in the third installment of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. This film will see him as Rooh Baba yet again alongside Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri.

He is also in talks to be a part of Aashiqui 3. Meanwhile, the Satyaprem Ki Katha actor had exclusively told Pinvkvilla that he is in discussions with Sooraj Barjatya about playing Prem in the director's next project.

