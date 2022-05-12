Kartik Aaryan on co-existence of film theatres & OTT: It works for all- performers, makers & audience

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most promising actors in the industry. He has proved his mettle in movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Dhamaka, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Love Aaj Kal, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and others. And, now, he is all set to hit the big screens with his much-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik has worked on both platforms - film theatre and OTT. Recently, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actor opened up about the same.

On being asked about the co-existence of film theatres and OTT, Kartik said, “I feel this not an ‘or’ but an ‘and’...It is theatre and platform. It’s good for all as we can choose where to put our content and for which kind of audience. So, it works for all of us - performers, makers, and the audience. So, I think co-existence word is the ‘word’.”

Speaking about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the horror comedy also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in lead roles. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra, Amar Upadhyay, Milind Gunaji, and Rajesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Anees Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios. It is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 20, 2022. In addition to this, a few days back, the trailer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released and it received a positive response from the audience.

