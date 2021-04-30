Kartik Aaryan comes out in support of expecting mothers; Urges them to reach out to NCW whenever needed

Kartik Aaryan has shared an important message for all the expecting mothers on social media and it is grabbing all the attention.

The country is witnessing a tough time these days as the COVID 19 pandemic has taken a massive toll on a normal life in India along with claiming lakhs of lives. It is a time when everyone is struggling for every breath they take and all are making sure to help as many people as possible. Amid this, many celebrities have taken to social media and have been raising awareness about the pandemic and the COVID 19 resources. And now, Kartik Aaryan is making the headlines as he has come out in support of expecting mothers.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, who is quite active on social media, took to his Instagram stories and urged all the expecting mothers to seek help from NCW as and when needed. He wrote, “Any expectant mother from across the country who is facing difficulty in accessing medical aid can write to @ncwindia at helpatncw@gmail.com or WhatsApp them at 9354954224 for assistance. Reach out, NCW is there to help you.” Kartik ended the post with the hashtag #HappyToHelp.

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s post for expecting mothers:

Meanwhile, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor had also been raising awareness about COVID 19 vaccine and has urged everyone to get themselves registered for the same. Kartik, who had managed to beat the deadly virus last month, shared an interesting post about the Coronavirus vaccine and wrote, “When you’re 45+ but have to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41. Registrations open today.”

