Kartik Aaryan confesses to dating a Bollywood actress; Calls marriage and kids a 'far-fetched thought'

Kartik Aaryan is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His movie has become the biggest opener of this year and fans are in awe of his character in the film. The horror comedy also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in pivotal roles. Well, Kartik in a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia opened up about a lot of things. From dating an actress to reacting to being the national crush, the actor spoke his heart out on a lot of things.

When Ranveer Allahbadia asked him about his thought on marriage, Kartik Aaryan said that he does not think about it currently. In fact, he added that even his family asks him to wait for a few years. The actor added that maybe he is not in that state of mind right now. Later talking about having his own kids, Kartik revealed that he like kids but he has not thought about having his own kids anytime soon. He called it a far fetched thought.

Further in the conversation Kartik Aaryan also agreed on dating a Bollywood actress. When asked what are the challenges that he faced in dating an actress, Kartik replied that he thinks to each his own. It is not about this profession, it is more about person to person. The three things that Kartik needs in a relationship are mutual respect for each other's work, honesty and loyalty.

It is not a hidden fact that Kartik enjoys massive female attention. We have seen videos of fans standing right below his house only to meet him for a minute. When asked what is it that fans see in his eyes? The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor replied, “ Kartik Aaryan ki aankhon me romance hai”. He confessed that he loved this kind of attention and he neither wants to decode it nor wants to change it.

